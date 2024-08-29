Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.41.

NYSE:DG opened at $123.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

