Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.5 billion-$40.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.0 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.50-6.20 EPS.

Shares of DG traded down $35.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,011,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.88. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

