Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.10. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.7-5.3% yr/yr to $40.51-40.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.03 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-6.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.41.

DG traded down $36.74 on Thursday, reaching $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,074,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,078. Dollar General has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

