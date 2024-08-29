Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $517.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

DPZ opened at $416.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.39. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

