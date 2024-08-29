Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.180–0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0 million-$78.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.6 million. Domo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.770–0.690 EPS.

Domo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.72. 366,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,792. The company has a market cap of $294.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.45. Domo has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Get Domo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,818. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,818. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,641.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.