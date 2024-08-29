Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.18)-$(0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $77-78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.97 million. Domo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.770–0.690 EPS.

Domo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. 325,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Domo has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,266. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 411,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,266. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,641.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

