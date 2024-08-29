Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby Sells 1,400 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $159,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffery Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $146,972.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DORM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.19. 5,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,880. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $114.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

