Drax Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2245 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Drax Group Price Performance
Drax Group stock remained flat at $17.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
