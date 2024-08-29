EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Insider Buys £21,808.29 in Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt acquired 311,547 shares of EARNZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,808.29 ($28,759.45).
EARNZ Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON:EARN traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.27 ($0.10). 431,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,219. The firm has a market cap of £4.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.54. EARNZ plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.83 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.17).
About EARNZ
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EARNZ
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
Receive News & Ratings for EARNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EARNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.