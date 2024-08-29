EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Insider Buys £21,808.29 in Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt acquired 311,547 shares of EARNZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,808.29 ($28,759.45).

EARNZ Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:EARN traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.27 ($0.10). 431,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,219. The firm has a market cap of £4.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.54. EARNZ plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.83 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.17).

About EARNZ

EARNZ plc operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

