Edap Tms’ (EDAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 57,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,510. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

