Edward A. Kangas Sells 4,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $928,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $215.25 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOV shares. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $4,259,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

