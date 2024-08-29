El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 393,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at El Pollo Loco

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 43,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $586,557.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,694.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Quarry LP bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 34.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.