Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.81

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $17.74. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 731,557 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Tobam raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

