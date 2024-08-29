Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.14%.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of ELMD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 65,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Electromed has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

