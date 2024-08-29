Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $223,980.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $150.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

View Our Latest Report on EA

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,909 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.