Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, hitting $948.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $887.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $816.72. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

