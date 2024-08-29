Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 56.5% in August

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eltek by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eltek in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eltek by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eltek by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eltek stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Eltek has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Eltek had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on ELTK

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.