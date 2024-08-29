Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.47. Approximately 259,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,387,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after buying an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,439 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

