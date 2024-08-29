Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Down 0.1%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.33. 22,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 9,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.50%.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

