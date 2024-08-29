Epsilon Energy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

EPSN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 2,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,858. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $48,253.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

See Also

