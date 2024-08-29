ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $4.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,552.41 or 0.99889003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00261412 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

