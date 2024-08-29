ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.95 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $4.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 63.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009237 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,041.84 or 0.99967925 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00261412 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

