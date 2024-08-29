Ergo (ERG) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $57.04 million and $316,305.77 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.28 or 0.00543765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00105396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00272388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031105 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00071307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,168,628 coins and its circulating supply is 77,168,892 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

