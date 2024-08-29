Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPRT. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $31.52 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 393,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

