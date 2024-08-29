Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.44. 56,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 361,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $174,008.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 191.2% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,943 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 223,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

