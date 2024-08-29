Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

ETSY stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. Etsy has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,694 shares of company stock worth $169,687. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 73.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 415,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 175,522 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 76.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 517,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

