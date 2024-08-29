Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT) Short Interest Update

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 423,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of CMBT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 71,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,210. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Euronav has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

