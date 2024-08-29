Evercore ISI Cuts Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $53.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $48.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,872 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $225,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,872 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,478 shares of company stock worth $15,447,440. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 45.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 18.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.