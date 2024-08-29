Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.71. Evotec shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 5,476 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,183,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,931,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Evotec by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evotec during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

