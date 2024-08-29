Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Trading Up 3.1%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.70 and last traded at $141.41. Approximately 455,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,386,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $127.97.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after buying an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after buying an additional 552,831 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,649.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after buying an additional 384,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

