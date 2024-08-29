Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.53. 3,700,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884,426. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $467.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

