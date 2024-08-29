FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $207,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 134,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,362. The company has a market capitalization of $270.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.