FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in NIKE by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in NIKE by 28.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 607,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $43,338,000 after buying an additional 135,412 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 89.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 154,647 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $6,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.26. 6,340,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,434,088. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

