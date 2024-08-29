FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 802.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 651,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,809. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

