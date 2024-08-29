Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $33,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,928,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

