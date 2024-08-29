Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Boosted by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

FBND traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

