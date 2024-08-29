Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after buying an additional 166,991 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 222,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter.

FVAL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

