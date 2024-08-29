Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 53 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.07. 132,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

