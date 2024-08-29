Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 2,781 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,159 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 970,104 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,200,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 921,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,587,000 after acquiring an additional 795,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 658,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 638,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,468. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

