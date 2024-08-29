Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 18,822 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Coupang by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 925,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,509,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

