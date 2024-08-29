Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.30. The stock had a trading volume of 258,117 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.