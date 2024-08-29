Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $451,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.14. 376,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.05 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $17,805,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

