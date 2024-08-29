Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.94. 165,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,819. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.15 and a 200-day moving average of $253.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

