Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 64.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 11.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $130.40. 298,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $132.13.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

