Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after buying an additional 113,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after buying an additional 166,180 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 782,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 714,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 79,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

