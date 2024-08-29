Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,956 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 80,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.80. 300,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

