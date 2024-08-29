Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 5,972 Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 1.51% of PCM Fund worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 55,772 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Price Performance

NYSE PCM remained flat at $7.67 on Thursday. 7,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. PCM Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

PCM Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%.

(Free Report)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.