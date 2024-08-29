Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 179,188 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,403 shares of company stock valued at $989,099. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 414,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,620. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

