Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 83,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.11. 113,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,899. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

