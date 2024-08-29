Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,067 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $172.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,942. The stock has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.77.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

